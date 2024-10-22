Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $91.14.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

