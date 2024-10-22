Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.28.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $45.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $2,169,920. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,596,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,847,000 after buying an additional 5,512,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,757,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,031,000 after purchasing an additional 281,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,679,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,837,000 after purchasing an additional 399,827 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,434,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,701,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,096,000 after buying an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.