Financial Comparison: Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) versus GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Super Hi International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $195.29 million 1.49 $8.41 million $0.18 50.00 Super Hi International $733.36 million 1.39 $25.26 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Super Hi International has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Super Hi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.56% 2.76% 0.55% Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GEN Restaurant Group and Super Hi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.30%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Super Hi International.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats Super Hi International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Super Hi International

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

