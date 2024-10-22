First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BYD opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

