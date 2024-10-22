First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $557,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,148.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,148.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,034. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

