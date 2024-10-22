First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,412,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VOE stock opened at $169.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $170.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

