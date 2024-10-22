First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 587,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after acquiring an additional 131,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 160,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.