First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $261,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 87.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in US Foods by 364.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

