First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,931 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

