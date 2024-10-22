First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias Sells 8,317 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 8,317 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$86,496.80.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of FR opened at C$9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$5.67 and a one year high of C$11.58.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

Recommended Stories

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

