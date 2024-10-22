First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.83% of First Trust Water ETF worth $32,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $110.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

