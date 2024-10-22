Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 760 ($9.87) and last traded at GBX 747.50 ($9.71), with a volume of 4249960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 703 ($9.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 560 ($7.27) to GBX 610 ($7.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,114.58, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 579.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 579.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.66, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

