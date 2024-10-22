GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 155.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at $442,688,093.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Price Performance

GATX opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $151.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

