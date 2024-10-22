GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock.
GEV has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.83.
GE Vernova Price Performance
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $2,042,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
