genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading 7.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03). 6,079,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 14,554,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.89. The firm has a market cap of £14.85 million, a PE ratio of -61.25 and a beta of -0.04.

In related news, insider Ian David Gilham purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,950.92). Company insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

