Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Stephen William Reford Purchases 39,500 Shares of Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen William Reford acquired 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$10,467.50.

Stephen William Reford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Stephen William Reford purchased 60,500 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,683.35.

Generation Mining Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Generation Mining stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market cap of C$60.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.64. Generation Mining Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

