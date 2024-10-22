Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $473.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

