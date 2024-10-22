Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,305 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 1,054.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORC stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $423.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -271.70%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

