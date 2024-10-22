Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Director Chris Bryan Sells 30,500 Shares

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) Director Chris Bryan sold 30,500 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$30,500.00.

Globex Mining Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock opened at C$1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 128.91, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.77 and a 1-year high of C$1.18.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company has a mineral portfolio of approximately 232 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; and precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

