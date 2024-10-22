Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $637,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 456.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 6,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 413.4% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,285,234.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,254,449.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at $39,285,234.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,911 shares of company stock worth $131,978,559. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $575.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $602.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $547.72 and a 200 day moving average of $509.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on META. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

