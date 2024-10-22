Godsey & Gibb Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 140.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,902 shares of company stock worth $23,596,360 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $518.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $523.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

