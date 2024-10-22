Godsey & Gibb Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 198,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 92,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

