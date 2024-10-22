GoHealth’s (GOCO) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

GoHealth Stock Up 6.0 %

GOCO opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $1.72. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $105.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.99 million. Research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

GoHealth Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GoHealth by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GoHealth by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

