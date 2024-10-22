GoHealth’s (GOCO) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
GoHealth Stock Up 6.0 %
GOCO opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $16.44.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $1.72. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $105.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.99 million. Research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
