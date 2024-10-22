Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) vs. Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Critical Contrast

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) and Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Greenfire Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $810,000.00 359.96 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Greenfire Resources $743.13 million 0.67 -$100.50 million N/A N/A

Victory Oilfield Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenfire Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A Greenfire Resources N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Victory Oilfield Tech and Greenfire Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Greenfire Resources has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.03%. Given Greenfire Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenfire Resources is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

