GSI Technology (GSIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. GSI Technology has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 66.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

GSI Technology Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.95. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Stories

