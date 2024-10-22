Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:GRDN opened at $18.02 on Monday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

In other Guardian Pharmacy Services news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. bought 35,714 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Guardian Pharmacy Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

