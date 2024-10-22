Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $189.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,454.15 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $191.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.99.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,251 shares of company stock worth $8,797,080 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

