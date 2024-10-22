Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 351.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 95.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.