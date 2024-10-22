Hayward (HAYW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Hayward to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Hayward has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.60 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

