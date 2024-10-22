HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Receives Neutral Rating from Compass Point

Compass Point reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Compass Point currently has a $120.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $119.00.

HCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

NYSE:HCI opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $121.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 587,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after buying an additional 406,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 130.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 62,438 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,648.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 767,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

