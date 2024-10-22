Head to Head Analysis: Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) vs. Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mastech Digital and Bowman Consulting Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $190.19 million 0.60 -$7.14 million ($0.65) -15.11 Bowman Consulting Group $386.81 million 0.98 -$6.62 million ($0.67) -31.87

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. Bowman Consulting Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastech Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mastech Digital and Bowman Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $40.10, suggesting a potential upside of 87.82%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Mastech Digital and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital -2.10% 4.53% 3.52% Bowman Consulting Group -2.67% 4.40% 1.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Mastech Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Mastech Digital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. In addition, the company provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. Further, it offers digital transformation services, including digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. The company provides its services across various industry verticals, such as financial services, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

