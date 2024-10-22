Head-To-Head Comparison: Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) & EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) and EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worthington Steel and EVRAZ”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel $3.36 billion 0.52 $154.70 million $2.48 13.98 EVRAZ $13.49 billion 0.13 $3.03 billion N/A N/A

EVRAZ has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 1 1 0 2.50 EVRAZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Worthington Steel and EVRAZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Worthington Steel presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Worthington Steel’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Worthington Steel is more favorable than EVRAZ.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Steel and EVRAZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel 3.71% 12.14% 7.34% EVRAZ N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Worthington Steel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Worthington Steel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Worthington Steel beats EVRAZ on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining. The Steel North America segment produces steel and related products in the US and Canada. The Coal segment covers coal mining and enrichment. The Other Operations segment consists of energy-generating, shipping, and railway transportation firms. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

