Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 23,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,404,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,824 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $243,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

