Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

NYSE:HLT opened at $237.03 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $146.36 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.62.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

