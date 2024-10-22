Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Hovde Group from $48.50 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

HBCP opened at $45.59 on Monday. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 531.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

