Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $282.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $282.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.39.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

