Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,730,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 186,057 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 736,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 710,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

