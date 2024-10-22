Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,042 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 181.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $59.06.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.