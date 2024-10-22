Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,219 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

