Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,079,000 after purchasing an additional 138,493 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 452,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,563,000 after acquiring an additional 38,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 484,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

