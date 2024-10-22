Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

