Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 0.7% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

