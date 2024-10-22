Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,986,000 after buying an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 228,107 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 396,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 356,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

