Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 319 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTD opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $300.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

