Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,429 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

