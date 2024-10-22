Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,723,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.98. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $175.21.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

