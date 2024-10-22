Insider Buying: VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,258.00.
Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Rob Laidlaw sold 29,500 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$274,350.00.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Rob Laidlaw sold 50,000 shares of VerticalScope stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$450,000.00.
VerticalScope Trading Up 2.3 %
VerticalScope stock opened at C$7.72 on Tuesday. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.
