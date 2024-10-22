Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Sells 24,977 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,592. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 6.2 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

