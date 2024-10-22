Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Benchmark

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITGR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

ITGR stock opened at $127.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.75. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Integer will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 62.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 135,750 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,143,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,241,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,911,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

