Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 794 Shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 3.73% of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $60.27.

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

